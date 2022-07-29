Abeiku Jackson misses out on semi-final in Men’s 50m butterfly at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Sports News of Friday, 29 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian swimmer Abeiku Jackson finished 6th in the Men’s 50m butterfly heats at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



The experienced swimmer who is the captain of Ghana’s swimming team finished with a time of 24.19s in the Men’s 50m butterfly heat 5.



Only 16 swimmers were needed to seal through to the semi-final round of the competition and unfortunately, Jackson placed 17th.



His time of 24.19s was ranked 17th among 54 participants in the 50m butterfly heats.



Four other swimmers Nubia Adjei, Unilez Takyi, Zaira Forson and Kow Jackson are yet to compete at the games.







JNA/KPE