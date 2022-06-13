Abedi Pele details possible benefits of Sadio Mane's move Bayern Munich

Sports News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Liverpool set £42m price tag on Sadio Mane



Abedi Pele wants Sadio Mane to join Bayern Munich



Sadio Mane eyes a move away from Anfield



African football legend, Abedi Ayew Pele has reacted happily to the reported transfer of Senegal international, Sadio Mane to German giants Bayern Munich.



According to the Olympique Marseille legend, Bayern Munich will benefit greatly from the transfer of Sadio Mane because capturing one of Africa's superstars will boost their image on the continent.



Likewise, Abedi Pele stated that Sadio Mane after conquering England with Liverpool will reap the benefit if he joins the record Bundesliga winners in the coming transfer window.



"You know Osei [Sammy] Kuffour was in Bayern and very successful in Bayern so another African being in Bayern will be great for Africa. It will give the continent a lot of publicity and will give Bayern huge publicity in Africa," Abedi Pele said as quoted by Goal.com



He added that Senegal and the rest of Africa will get good mileage if Sadio Mane moves to Bayern Munich with his Liverpool form.



"Mane comes from Senegal, so Senegal will have a very strong mileage in the world. He will be the ambassador for Senegal and Bayern. Let us hope what he has done in Liverpool, he will be able to do much better in Bayern. Then it will give the African continent another push."



Liverpool have reportedly set a £42m price tag on the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winner as the Senegalese eyes a move away from Anfield.