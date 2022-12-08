Abdul Samed names Kudus, Kamaldeen as players who can lead Black Stars’ revival

Sports News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana midfielder, Abdul Salis Samed has named Ajax's Mohammed Kudus and Stade Rennes winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana as the two players who should lead the future Black Stars project.



The term rebuilding has been on the lips of every Ghanaian since Ghana's early exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup eliminations.



Adding his voice to the conversation, Abdul Samed who was one of Ghana's brightest spots at the 2022 FIFA World Cup has named Kudus and Kamaldeen who were his teammates at Nordsjaelland as the two who should lead the project.



“The guys that will take us to the next level? Kudus, I think he will be a big star to me. His qualities are different from all of us."



“I think Kamaldeen Sulemana if he gets more chance to play, he’s a top player because I’ve already played against him in Ligue 1 so many times last season.



“I think that guy is very, very good and he’ll be a big star. To me, if he works and gets more time to play, less injuries, he’ll be a top player,” Samed told 3 Sports.



Mohammed Kudus has arguably been the best Black Stars player in the last two years while 20-year-old Kamaldeen Sulemana is one of Ghana's hottest talents whom many are counting on to be the future of the team.



Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:



