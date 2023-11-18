Abdul Samed Salis thanks supporters after Ghana's win against Madagascar

Sports News of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In a jubilant moment for football fans across Ghana, Abdul Samed Salis emerged as a beacon of gratitude following Ghana's victory against Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.



As the nation celebrates this crucial win, Salis took a moment to extend his heartfelt appreciation to the unwavering supporters who stood by the team through thick and thin.



"Clean home start ⚡️???????? , Thanks for the support ????????" Salis posted on Instagram after the game.



The Black Stars failed to impress in the first half as Madagascar caused all sorts of trouble.



After recess, Coach Chris Hughton made two changes for Ghana in his bid to turn the game in favour of the hosts.



While the changes worked, Ghana still struggled to breach the defense of Madagascar until youngster Ernest Nuamah came on late in the game.



His depth touches and skills on the ball gave Ghana the advantage as Mohammed Kudus also used his shot from range to stress the visitors.



Late into injury time, Inaki Williams scored with a thumping header after meeting a cross from Ernest Nuamah to win the game for the Black Stars of Ghana.



Ghana will take on Comoros in their next group I game on November 21st.