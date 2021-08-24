Abdul Samed Salis reacts to thrilling draw against Lyon

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed Salis is looking forward to Clermont Foot's next game against FC Metz in Ligue 1 after a thrilling 3-3 draw against Lyon.



Abdul Samed climbed off the bench to help Clermont Foot to a dramatic draw at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.



The midfielder came into the game with Clermont Foot 3-1 down, but a strong comeback in the last 10 minutes saw them level to leave Lyon with a point.



"Not the result we wanted, but we move on to the next one!!" he posted on Twitter after the game.



Moussa Dembele gave Lyon the lead after five minutes before Sinaly Diamonde's own goal levelled the scores.



But Lyon's experience was proven as Moussa Dembele and Lucas Pacueta made it 3-1 before the break.



Midfielder Elbasan Rashani pulled one back with ten minutes left before scoring in injury time to seal a dramatic point for Clermont Foot.



Salis Abdul Samed joined the Ligue 1 outfit in the summer transfer window and is already showing how important he could be to the club.



He lasted the entire duration of the season opener against Bordeaux and the game against Troyes.



