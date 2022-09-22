Abdul Mumin trains with Rayo Vallecano's first team

Sports News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Abdul Mumin was involved in Rayo's first team training session on Wednesday. The players who did not receive any call up for international friendlies worked with the coaching staff.



The training session of the first team of Rayo Vallecano took place at the Sports City. The squad worked in the afternoon, with activation, rondos, completion circuit and midfield soccer.



Dimitrievski, Morro, Balliu, Pathé Ciss, Bebé, Camelo and Falcao were absent training because they were concentrated with their respective countries. The Benedí, Mario, Vere, Pablo Muñoz, Diego Lorenzo, Abdul Mumin and Diego Méndez worked under Iraola.



Mumin has played 12 minutes of football this season. He came on against Bilbao in their 3-2 defeat during the weekend.