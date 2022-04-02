Abdul Mumin rejoins Vitoria Guimaraes teammates ahead of Moreirense clash

Sports News of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars defender, Abdul Mumin Sulemana has returned to his Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes after the international break.



The 23-year-old center-back was part of the Black Stars team that sealed qualification to the World Cup after a two-legged playoff against Nigeria.



The Vitoria Guimaraes played trained with his teammates on Friday and he is in line for selection ahead of the game against Moreirense in the Portuguese league on Sunday.



Abdul Mumin will face some of his teammates at the World Cup in Qatar after Ghana were drawn against Portugal in Group H of the tournament.



The Black Stars will also face South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.



Ghana will tackle Portugal in the opening game of the Group before facing Asian giants South Korea in the next group game.



The African powerhouse will wrap up their group campaign with a clash against the first-ever winners of the Mundial in 1930, Uruguay.



Ghana, the four-time African champions will be making their fourth appearance at the Mundial after participating in 2006, 2010, and 2014 editions.



The West African giants returned to the World Cup on Tuesday after eliminating regional rivals Nigeria, advancing on away goal advantage.



Due to Qatar's intense summer heat, this World Cup will be held from late November to mid-December, making it the first tournament not to be held in May, June, or July; it is to be played in a reduced timeframe of around 28 days.



It is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022 across five cities.