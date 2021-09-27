Abdul Ganiyu to be appointed new Asante Kotoko captain – Reports

Sports News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko are set to confirm defender Abdul Ganiyu Ishmael as the club’s new captain following the departure of Felix Annan ahead of next season, according to reports in the local media outlets.



The Porcupine Warriors are without a substantive captain following the exit of goalkeeper Felix Annan.



The two-time African Champions recently parted ways with their captain after 10-years of service.



However, according to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, the technical team have decided to name Ganiyu as the new captain despite deputy skipper Emmanuel Gyamfi presence at the club.



It is believed the Black Stars defender has agreed to extend his contract with the club.



