Abdul Fatawu Issahaku should have come on earlier than he did - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Legendary former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan says that youngster, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku should have been introduced earlier into Ghana's opening game defeat against Morocco.



It was a shambolic display from the Black Stars as they tamely lost to the Atlas Lions of Morocco without any fight at all.



Sofiane Boufal was the hero late on as he shot from inside the box into the corner of the net after a defensive collapse as Thomas Partey failed to clear a ball after sliding.



The winner came in the 83rd minute and it was after the goal that Ghana's Serbian head coach decided to act by bringing in three substitutes to change the situation but it was too little too late.



Speaking as a pundit on Africa's biggest pay-TV platform SuperSports, Ghana's all-time top scorer bemoaned the late introduction of the wunderkind.



“There was no urgency from the Black Stars. We wanted to catch the Moroccans on the counterattack. I was expecting Issahaku to come on but it was late and it affected us. In games like this, you need to take your chances and win the game."



“If you create the chances and fail to convert them, the fans will not be happy." He added



The Black Stars will take on Gabon in their second Group C clash on Friday at 7 pm local time.