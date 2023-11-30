Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scores in Leicester City’s stalemate against Sheffield

Sports News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Ghana international, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored to earn a point for Leicester City in their draw against Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday night.



The talented teenager started for his team today in a Week 18 match of the 2023/24 English Championship.



In the exciting away game, Leicester City played well and led by a goal to nil at halftime.



Black Stars teenager Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored the Foxes' crucial goal in the first half.



He was assisted by Stephy Mavididi with a fine pass in the 23rd minute and fired his effort into the back of the net of Sheffield Wednesday.



After the break, Sheffield Wednesday did not give up and fought to earn a point.



A late strike from Jeff Hendrick in injury time sparked drama to give the home fans something to cheer about at the depth.



With his goal today, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku now has two goals and one assist after making 14 appearances for Leicester City.