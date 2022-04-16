Abdul Fatawu Issahaku opens up on meeting Cristiano Ronaldo's mum

Sports News of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has thanked Maria Dolores Aveiro, mother of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for his words of encouragement.



The AFCON U-20 best player was recently unveiled by Sporting CP after agreeing to a five-year contract.



Issahaku has 60 million euros on his release clause after signing the contract which indicates his huge prospect.



Sporting Coach Ruben Amorim heaped praises on the Ghanaian international after assessing his qualities since joining the team in January.



The former Dreams FC winger also had the chance to meet the mother of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at the Cristiano Ronaldo academy.



In a post on his social media page, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku tweeted “This woman is so amazing she always want to win and always advice you not to loose and she always motivate you to do more than what you can do she is so lovely.” Fatawu posted with a picture of him and Maria Dolores.



