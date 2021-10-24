Abdul Fatawu Issahaku joins Dreams FC

Sports News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Dreams Football Club has secured the signature of young football sensation, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku on a year-long deal.



The former best African youth footballer shot to the limelight after taking the African youth tournament in Mauritania by storm in 2020 and winning with the Black Satellites.



Fatawu a product of Steadfast FC in the Division one league has eyes for goals with his surging runs and exceptional expertise with set pieces will be expected to provide more options in the midfield of the Believers.



The senior national team starter will join the team in the preseason as they continue to fine-tune for the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League Season which commences on the weekend of 28th October 2021.