Abdul Basit Sualla joins Spanish club Naxara Deportivo

Sports News of Saturday, 16 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Náxara Club Deportivo have signed Ghanaian youngster Abdul Basit Sualla from Ghanaian club Star Makers on a year deal.



The 20-year-old striker joins the Tescera League returnees for an undisclosed fee, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.



Sualla was nominated for the best player award in the Spanish Primera Division Extremena after a stellar season with Hernan Cortes during the 2021-2022 league season.



He was instrumental in the lower-tier league for CD Hernan Cortes helping the club to be on the 3rd position at the end of the 2021-22 season.



Hernan Cortes finished behind CF Campanario and CD Nueva Ciudad with 40 points from 22 matches.



Sualla joined Hernan Cortes halfway through the season in December 2021 from Star Makers but was an instant hit for the Navarre Community-based club.



Suala was involved in 10 goals in 11 appearances for Hernan Cortes. He netted 7 goals and provided three assists in the process.



Sualla who is a known goal poacher was involved in 8 goals during the 2020/21 Division Two season in Accra before his loan move to Spain. Scored six goals and assisted twice in six league matches.



"It’s a great pleasure to join this family. I’m here to do my best to place Naxera on the map again. I’m happy to be here and score more goals as well." Sualla said.