Abdul Basit Sualla in contention for Player of the Season award in Spain

Sports News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster Abdul Basit Sualla is in contention for the best player award in the Spanish Primera Division Extremena.



The 20-year-old who joined lower-tier side for CD Hernan Cortes in December from Ghanaian club Star Makers FC has been an instant hit for the club.



He scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists in 11 appearances for the club in the 2021/22 season.



Sualla helped his outfit to finish at the 3rd position at the end of the 2021-22 season.



He scored 8 goals during the 2020/21 Division Two season in Accra before his move to Spain.



The enterprising forward scored six goals and assisted twice in six league matches.