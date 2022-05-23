You are here: HomeSports2022 05 23Article 1544522

Sports News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Abdul Basit Sualla in contention for Player of the Season award in Spain

Ghanaian youngster Abdul Basit Sualla is in contention for the best player award in the Spanish Primera Division Extremena.

The 20-year-old who joined lower-tier side for CD Hernan Cortes in December from Ghanaian club Star Makers FC has been an instant hit for the club.

He scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists in 11 appearances for the club in the 2021/22 season.

Sualla helped his outfit to finish at the 3rd position at the end of the 2021-22 season.

He scored 8 goals during the 2020/21 Division Two season in Accra before his move to Spain.

The enterprising forward scored six goals and assisted twice in six league matches.