Abdul Baba Rahman faces uncertain future after missing out on UEFA Super Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Abdul Baba Rahman has missed out on Chelsea's 24-man squad for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal scheduled to come off on Wednesday.



The Ghanaian, who has spent most of his Blues career on loan, had impressed during the preseason under Thomas Tuchel. However, his performances were not enough to make the cut.



Rahman has had loan spells with Mallorca and others since joining the Blues in 2015 after a splendid season with German side Augsburg.



This exclusion gives some indication of another loan deal.



Chelsea’s 24-man squad for Uefa Super Cup



Kepa Arrizabalaga



Antonio Rudiger



Marcos Alonso



Andreas Christensen



Jorginho



Thiago Silva



N’Golo Kante



Tammy Abraham



Christian Pulisic



Timo Werner



Ruben Loftus-Cheek



Marcus Bettinelli



Trevoh Chalobah



Kurt Zouma



Edouard Mendy



Mateo Kovacic



Mason Mount



Callum Hudson-Odoi



Ben Chilwell



Hakim Ziyech



Reece James



Cesar Azpilicueta



Kai Havertz



