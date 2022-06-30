Abdul-Aziz Yakubu starts pre-season with Portuguese side Rio Ave

Sports News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Young Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu has began pre-season training with Portuguese side Rio Ave ahead of the 2022-23 season.



The Ghanaian signed a permanent deal with the Green and Whites outfit after excelling at the club on loan from Vitória Guimarães.



The 23-year-old predator finisher scored 11 goals in the Portuguese Secunda Liga last season and helped them to qualify for the top-flight.



His team started training for the season and the player was present on the first day of pre-season.