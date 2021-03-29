Aba bye election results: APC candidate accept defeat to PDP

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 29 March 2021

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu kinsman Mascot Uzor Kalu, wey lose election for Abia State don accept di result of di just concluded election, BBC report.



Mascot Uzor Kalu, na candidate of di All Progressive Congress (APC) for di Aba North/South Federal Constituency bye-election, wey dem do on Saturday.



Mascot lose to im main opponent Chimaobi Ebisike, of di People's Democratic Party (PDP) for di result wey di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declare.



Orji Uzor Kalu, Senate Chief Whip and di latest APC member for Abia State, Azubike Ihejirika, former Chief of Army Staff bin join oda party leaders to lead di campaign for Mascot.



Di final result as INEC declare



APC: 3573 votes



PDP: 10322 votes



Margin of lead: 6749 votes



Mascot Uzor Kalu, for di statement wey im release allege how hoodlums kidnap and intimidate voters during di election.



Im tok say, "Di March 27, 2021 Aba North and Aba South Federal Constituency by-election don ove and di Independent National Electoral Committee (INEC) don declare Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner. We dey beg our members say make dem accept di outcome of the elections for good faith while I dey appreciate dem for making APC dey stronger for Abia.



But PDP for dia own reaction tok say di landslide victory for di North/South Federal Constituency bye-election don show say dem dey superior particularly over di All Progressives Congress (APC), not only for Abia state and di Southeast geo-political zone, but also across die nation.



"Indeed our party defeat of APC for Aba, wey be major commercial and social hub and the nerve center of di southeast, don further show Southeast as undisputed stronghold of di PDP," Kola Ogbodiyan, National Publicity Secretary of PDP tok for statement.