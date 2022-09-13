Aaron Opoku explains his departure from Hamburger SV to Kaiserslautern

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian winger Aaron Opoku has explained his departure from German Bundesliga 2 side Hamburger SV to FC Kaiserslautern in the just-ended transfer window.



The 23-year-old joined the side from fellow Bundesliga II side Hamburg SV for the 2022-23 season.



“I grew up at HSV. I've played there almost all my life so far. I was loaned out three times and after the third loan to VfL Osnabrück I had my thoughts," Opoku explained in an interview with "Sport1".



"I just noticed when I was somewhere else that I could hide some things. I was then able to focus more on football. That was extremely important for me,” explains the former HSV player.



"At the end of the day it became 100 percent Lautern because I felt the greatest appreciation there. There was so much energy and passion behind it. I wanted to do that from the first contact.”



Born in Hamburg, he started playing football with the Hamburger Turnerschaft before moving to the youth academy at HSV at the age of twelve.



After he had gone through all the youth teams at Rothosen, he signed his first professional contract with HSV in the summer of 2018.



In order to gain more match practice, he was loaned out to FC Hansa Rostock, SSV Jahn Regensburg and VfL Osnabrück for the past three seasons.



Before joining Kaiserslautern, he has played in three second division games for Hamburger SV and in the first round of the DFB Cup.