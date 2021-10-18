AWCON 2022 Qualifier: Mercy Tagoe names 22-member squad to face Nigeria

Sports News of Monday, 18 October 2021
Source: GNA
Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe, the Head Coach of the Black Queens has named a final 22 players to face Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers.
The list includes four foreign-based players with Israel based defender Blessing Shine Agbomadzi making a return to the squad.
Portia Boakye and Spain-based duo Princella Adubea and Grace Asantewaa complete the list of foreign-based players invited for the doubleheader.
Ghana would battle the Super Falcons of Nigeria in two legs on Wednesday, October 20 and Sunday October 24.
Coach Quarcoo-Tagoe and her charges would play guest to Nigeria before hosting their arch-rivals four days later for the return encounter where the winner of the two matches progresses to the final round of qualifiers for Africa’s flagship female competition in Morocco.
Herein the full squad:
Goalkeepers
Fafali Dumehasi - Police Ladies
Victoria Antwi-Adjei - Kumasi Sports Academy
Mary Neequaye- Immigrations Ladies
Defenders
Gladys Amfobea - Ladystrikers
Ellen Coleman - Ladystrikers
Nina Norshie - Berry Ladies
Janet Egyir - Hasaacas Ladies
Blessing Agomadzi - Hapoel Be’er sheva
Justice Tweneboa - Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Philicity Asuako- Police Ladies
Midfielders
Naomi Anima - Kumasi Sports Academy
Monica Addai - Berry Ladies
Grace Animah - Police Ladies
Grace Acheampong - Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Grace Adams - Berry Ladies
Grace Asantewaa - Real Betis Feminas
Portia Boakye - Dujarden IF
Attackers
Sophia Agyarkwa - Soccer Intellectuals
Vivian Adjei Konadu - Thunder Queens
Elizabeth Owusu - Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Sonia Opoku - Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Princella Adubea - Racing Feminas