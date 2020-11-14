Press Releases of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Source: Dennis Kweku Moore, Contributor

ASFOD mourns late President Rawlings

Late President Jerry John Rawlings

The Association of Sports for the Disabled-ASFOD shares in the sorrow of the passing on of former President Rawlings on Thursday.



The late President's contribution to the growth of ASFOD remains a legacy.



It was through his initiative that the then former Director General of the National Sports Authority, Group Captain F. Darko Kumi, former Youth and Sports Minister, Mr Enoch Tetteh Mensah that ASFOD was born in 1995 with Mrs Ellen Essilfie as President with Mr Okoe Adjei Schandorf as Secretary General.



The local disability outfit has seen positive growth till date and it behoves on us to appreciate the desiring vision of the late JJ Rawlings.



ASFOD believes in continuing what he started and leave a legacy to the Disability sporting fraternity.



ASFOD expresses its condolences to the late President's family.



We believe though he is gone, but his legacy in creating a positive sporting front with ASFOD will forever on the lips of all and sundry in the Disability sporting domain.



_Damirifa due His Excellency. Sleep well. Ghana and the entire world will never forget you._



_Yaa wo ojogbann!!!_



Dennis Kweku Moore



ASFOD - PRO



Tel: 0553003460

