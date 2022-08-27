AS Roma set to sign Andrea Belotti as replacement for Felix Afena-Gyan

Sports News of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

AS Roma are on the verge of signing Andrea Belotti as a replacement for Felix Afena-Gyan, who is set to join Serie A newcomers Cremonese.



The 19-year-old is undergoing his medical today and the deal is expected to be finalized by either late today or tomorrow.



Roma will earn around €10 million in total including €4 million in add-ons.



Afena-Gyan’s move to Cremonese gives Roma sufficient space to welcome Belotti, who has long been waiting to join up with Jose Mourinho.



The Italian striker has been training in Sicily in recent weeks, prioritising the Giallorossi amid interest from other clubs.



The former Torino captain will sign a three-year deal with Roma worth €2.8m net per season plus add-ons.



Afena-Gyan recently extended his stay with Roma after successful negotiations. He has scored two goals in 22 appearances for the Giallorossi since making his first-team debut last October.



After his brace for AS Roma in the Serie A, Afena-Gyan announced his presence in Europe and was followed by several clubs including Premier League clubs including Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Southampton.



He made his Ghana debut in March, helping the Black Stars to qualify for this year's World Cup by overcoming Nigeria in a two-legged play-off.



The highly-rated forward scored his first international goal against Madagascar last month, and has featured in six games.