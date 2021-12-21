AS Roma's Afena-Gyan makes Ghana's provisional squad for 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afena Gyan has scored two goals for Roma



Ghana coach Rajevac hands Afena-Gyan Second Black Stars call up



Ghana to begin AFCON camping in Doha on Wednesday



AS Roma youngster, Felix Afena Gyan, has been handed his second call up to the Black Sta ahead of the 2021 African Cup of Nations.



In the squad that was announced on December 21, 2021 by assistant coach, Maxwell Konadu at the Ghana FA secretariat, Afena-Gyan was mentioned among the strikers Ghana would count on at the tournament in Cameroon.



Afena has scored two goals for Roma in 4 appearances so far this season, becoming the first player born in 2003 to score in the Serie A.



His agent, Oliver Arthur speaking whether his client could be ready for AFCON said:



"For AFCON, I can't say he is ready now, AFCON is for two months, and it's a long time," he told Joy FM.



Meanwhile, Afena Gyan and other foreign-based players will join the local contingent in Qatar for preparations ahead of the competition.



The local players will fly to Doha alongside the technical team to begin camping on December 22, 2021.



Check out the full squad below



>