AS Roma fan gets emotional as Afena-Gyan gifts him jersey

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afena-Gyan sees 64 minutes of action in AS Roma win



Ghanaian youngster declines invitation for AFCON 2021



Mourinho expresses confidence in Afena-Gyan’s attacking attributes



Ghanaian youngster, Felix-Afena Gyan gave his match jersey to a young fan after his sides 1-0 win over Cagllari on Sunday January 16, 2022.



Afena Gyan was handed a starting role for AS Roma by manager Joe Mourinho in their Seria A game.



The Ghanaian saw 64 minutes of action in their win as he contributed to attack for Roma.



The win was AS Roma’s second in 5 games after losing two consecutive games and drawing the other.



After the game, Afena-Gyan scaled over the pitch barricade and threw his jersey to the young fan.



The young fan was excited about the kind gesture from the Ghanaian and could not hide his joy.



Afena Gyan turned down an invitation to join the Black Stars for the AFCON 2021.



Watch video below:



