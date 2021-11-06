You are here: HomeSports2021 11 06Article 1395895

Sports News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: happyghana.com

AS Roma applauds Ghana call-up for teenager Felix Afena-Gyan

Felix Afena-Gyan has received his debut Black Stars call up Felix Afena-Gyan has received his debut Black Stars call up

AS Roma have applauded Ghanaian teen Felix Afena-Gyan on his debut Black Stars call up.

The 18-year-old sensation received his first-ever national team invite after Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac named him in the 28-man squad for the games against Ethiopia and South Africa.

Although the invite came as a shock for many, Roma is pleased with the teenagers’ latest development.

“A first international call-up for Felix Afena-Gyan!,” wrote the club on Twitter.



Just a week after making his Serie A debut in the comeback win against Cagliari, the youngster could make his Black Stars debut against Ethiopia.

Ghana travel to South Africa for the penultimate Group G World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia on November 11, 2021.

The team returns to Ghana for the final match against South Africa at the Cape Coast stadium.