AS Roma applauds Ghana call-up for teenager Felix Afena-Gyan

Sports News of Saturday, 6 November 2021
Source: happyghana.com
AS Roma have applauded Ghanaian teen Felix Afena-Gyan on his debut Black Stars call up.
The 18-year-old sensation received his first-ever national team invite after Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac named him in the 28-man squad for the games against Ethiopia and South Africa.
Although the invite came as a shock for many, Roma is pleased with the teenagers’ latest development.
“A first international call-up for Felix Afena-Gyan!,” wrote the club on Twitter.
????????????— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) November 4, 2021
A first international call-up for Felix Afena-Gyan!
#ASRoma https://t.co/XYmmn7DlV8