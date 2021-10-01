AS Roma U19 striker Felix Afena-Gyan named in Primavera Team Of The Week

Sports News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

For the second consecutive week, AS Roma striker, Felix Afena-Gyan, has been named in the Primavera Team Of The Week for matchday 4.



The 18-year-old hotshot scored a brace last Sunday at home against Hellas Verona.



Gyan increased his goal tally to four and is currently the top scorer in the Primavera 1 league.



His selection was justified with the following summary by Mondoprimavera.



"Gyan- is in a moment of great form, with his brace he gives three points against Hellas Verona and the lead in the standings. Always dangerous, he manages to be found by his companions in every situation, indomitable."



Roma will hope to continue unbeaten run and maintain to position when they travel to 14th place Pescara after the international break.



