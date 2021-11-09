AS Mande came to frustrate us - Hasaacas Ladies coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hasaacas Ladies coach Yussif Basigi says his side had to dig deep to destroy AS Mande 3-0 for their second straight win at the CAF Women's Champions League. `



The Ghanaian champions raced into a two-zero lead at half time with goals from Evelyn Badu and Perpetual Agyekum-hers was a wonder strike.



Thirteen minutes to the second half, Hasaacas Ladies score again through Badu who registered a brace.



''Our opponent came with a mindset to frustrate our tactical play, but with time we could ruin this for them and play our way,'' Basigi said in his post-match interview.



''It’s not over until next match is over. Our full focus is on the next match against Wadi Degla and this match is now behind us.



''They will address the match with all seriousness but so will we. We know how important this game.''



Hasaacas Ladies became the first side to book a semi-final spot.



