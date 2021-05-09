AKA breaks down door: Rapper Kiernan Forbes statement on Anele Tembe death as viral video alleged abuse before fiancée die

BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 9 May 2021

South African rapper, AKA don release statement to address di nature of relationship with im dead fiancée Anele Tembe.



Tori be say Tembe im girlfriend reportedly die afta she fall from di 10th floor of one Cape Town hotel last month.



Reports for local media dey suggest say Ms Tembe fit don take her own life sake of depression.



But during her funeral service, her father Moses Tembe tok say di family no believe say Anele kill herself or she dey suicidal.



AKA statement dated 8, May 2021 describe how di him and Anele Tembe love affia be like before her death.



Before dis latest statement, South Africa loocal tori pipo [Sunday World news] report say di rapper break silence on di tragic death of Tembe.



Di first words from Kiernan Forbes, expresses how deeply e don affect am.



"I have lost the love of my life… and every day feels like a mountain to climb. I miss Anele, so much, and I'm heartbroken at the unfulfilled life we had planned together," he said



For Anele Tembe papa tribute wey one family friend Sandile Zhungu read, he tok say:



"Not a single member of my family go associate Anele wit suicide, to live no go be challenge for Anele.



"On di contrary, Anele love herself so much dat she wan live more rather than less.



"As her father, I hereby state categorically say Anele no dey suicidal nor did she commit suicide."



Wetin AKA tok for statement about relationship wit Anele Tembe?



"E dey so sad say I find myself having to speak to di nature of my relationship wit Anele.



Wetin make am so sad be say some of di pipo wey she and I love and trust wit our deepest trouble, now dey use am as weapon to set a negative narrative on my character.



I be personate and emotional pesin and wetin I no go stand for na to see pipo dey attempt to spoil my name and importantly Anele character to suit tok wey both of us no sign up for.



We bin enjoy a beautiful, yet challenging relationship wey sometimes get some troubles like all relationships with di pressure say I dey public eye and we play up to am.



As numb as I dey for Anele funeral , I take in every word , di direct ones and di ones wey carry other meanings.



I no go dey part of speaking or exposing our troubles as a couple, just to defend myself from one sided views wey dem dey portray out of dia full context



Every story get two sides and so does every video, image and message.



I dey fully aware of who dey behind all dis engaging media and wetin be dia intention...."



He mention for inside di statement say as police dey carry out investigation sake of di death of im Fiance, dem never name am as suspect.



"I Kierman JarryD Forbes never bin named as suspect but I have been nothing but a corporative witness". he tok.



He add say 'I was and still madly in love wit a girl, carrying whatever past trauma she faced before I meet am.'



South Africa local tori pipo for News24 bin dey report say dem get some images wey show di award winning rapper dey use im hand violently to break down one wooden door to enta di bedroom for dia apartment in Bryanston, Johannesburg wia Tembe bin dey hide.



Dem report say di incident happun for 13 March.



Dis na one month before di reported death of Anele Tembe for Cape Town hotel and e no dey clear if e get anything to do wit am.,



South African police still dey investigate di cause of her death.



