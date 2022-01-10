AFCON2021: All the best – US Ambassador to Black Stars

Sports News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

The United States Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan, has wished the Black Stars well ahead of their first game against Morocco in the ongoing African up of Nations in Cameroon.



In a tweet, the embassy said “It’s game time! All the best to the Black Stars of Ghana in the #AFCON2021. Go #BlackStars Go!|”



The clash between Morocco and Ghana will be a kind of early final. Two giants of African football will be playing at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé.



Below is the tweet





It's game time! All the best to the Black Stars of Ghana in the #AFCON2021. Go #BlackStars Go! pic.twitter.com/eYLygJ256l — U.S. Embassy Ghana (@USEmbassyGhana) January 10, 2022

Match CardDate: 10 January 2022Time: 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT)Venue: Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo,YaoundéGroup: CMatch: Morocco vs GhanaMorocco’s Atlas Lions, with high-profile players, such as Achraf Hakimi and Sofiane Boufal, are among the favorites to counter their opponents. But Ghana, led by Thomas Partey and André Ayew, can easily complicate the Moroccans’ plans and even go on a promising streak.Bosnian coach Valid Halilhodzic will lead Morocco in their 18th AFCON appearance, seeking to win their second title after having done so 46 years ago (1976).This match will reveal something about the real ambitions of the two teams in this TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021. Atlas Lions emerge as a favorite, but attention to Ghana Black Stars, which are able to present themselves at an equally high level.In turn, Ghana, a four-time champion, is also touted as one of the powers of world football and also a favourite for triumph. Despite having won the four titles, the Ghana team has the most lost finals in the competition (5).The Black Stars lost the finals of 1968, 1970, 1992, 2010 and 2015. The last great Ghanaian selection had the Ayew brothers, Former stars, such as Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan and Anthony Yeboah did not raise the desired AFCON trophy, but the biggest of them, Abedi Pelé, won the last title for the Black Stars in 1982.