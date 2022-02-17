AFCON probe will help Ghana qualify for World Cup - Woyome implies

Sports News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana to host Nigeria on March 22



Parliament launches investigation into Black Stars poor AFCON performance



Parliamentary Select Committee on sports to submit investigative report in February



Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture, Kobina Woyome, has implied that the parliamentary probe into Ghana failure at the 2021 AFCON will help Black Stars qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The member of parliament for South Tongu Constituency has said the order by Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is to help correct the wrongs which will get the team ready for the playoff against Nigeria in March.



His assertion comes as a reaction to a series of criticism by some Ghanaians who believes the move by Parliament is unnecessary and could negatively affect the team playoffs.



“The Committee thoroughly discussed this and the reason we need to do this even before the game is to probably come across some mistakes which may have led to the poor performance, so we can quickly see how we can rectify them before the games against Nigeria," citisportsonline.com quoted him.



He continued that the Nigeria tie is crucial and therefore thinks the speaker deem it the right time to knock things into shape and help Ghana qualify for the World Cup.



“Because the next game is very crucial to us, if we really want to make it to Qatar, we couldn’t choose any other time than now, per the thinking of the Speaker.



“He wants us to submit a report before the end of the month so that some of the recommendations can be used as part of preparations for the game against Nigeria," He concluded.



Bagbin said that the report of the committee would inform the decision by Parliament to sanction Ghana’s game against Nigeria in March.



“I proceed to direct that the committee on Youth and Sports should present to this house, a report on the results of their investigation on the poor performance of the Black Stars by the end of February. We are expecting that the report will be before this house before the end of February so we can deal with it and try to right the wrongs before the; if necessary engage Nigeria for the qualifying match. If we deem it not necessary we will say so.”



Ghana will face Nigeria for the first leg on March 22 before a trip for play the second leg in Abuja on March 29.