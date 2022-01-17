AFCON on GhanaWeb: It’s win or bust for Black Stars against Comoros

Sports News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Comoros eye Ghana scalp



Football lovers turned mathematicians will be at work again when the Black Stars of Ghana take on Comoros in the final Group C game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The game which has been tagged a ‘do or die’ for the Black Stars will decide whether the operation ‘break the forty’ becomes a reality or remain fanciful slogan.



With Ghana needing a win at all cost and positive results from matches in other groups, Ghanaians who still have some hope in the Black Stars have turned into mathematicians and ‘lotto forecasters’ as they do permutations on how their beloved country can make it to the round of sixteen stage of the AFCON.



Anything but a resounding victory will mark Ghana’s worse start to the tournament since 2006.



Comoros have nothing to lose as they have been knocked out of the competition after losing their opening two matches.



But with the Black Stars displaying not-too impressive football so far, discounting the chances of Comoros could be a fatal error.



