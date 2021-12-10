AFCON not for political sloganeering - Saddick Adams warns politicians

Sports News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Saddick Adams blames NDC and NPP for Ghana's failure to win AFCON in 40 years



2021 AFCON begins on January 9, 2022



Ghana to play Morocco in Group C opener



Ace Sports Journalist, Saddick Adams has warned against the infiltration of partisan politics into the Black Stars as the team readies itself for the 2021 AFCON.



Saddick Obama avers that partisan politics has been an Achilles’ heel for the Black Stars and until it is binned, Ghana’s chase for a fifth AFCON trophy will be elusive.





The renowned journalist has suggested five key things that could win Ghana a trophy that had eluded the country for 40 years.



Ghana last won the trophy in 1982 and has since been to the finals three times. The Black Stars will have another opportunity to end the long trophy drought in Cameroon, January 2022.



With the tournament fast approaching, Saddick talked about what Ghana must avoid, mentioning political sloganeering on the part of the players.



"Avoid Politics, NPP and NDC are responsible for why Ghana has not won the AFCON for so many years. The AFCON is not for political sloganeering...We will win the AFCON for Nana Akufo-Addo, we will win the AFCON for John Mahama that has been our problem. If we win the AFCON we have won for Ghana, we don't win for Mahama or Nana-Addo. One of our biggest problems has been we will win for Nana Addo, we will win for Mahama." The Angel Broadcasting Network journalist said on Angel TV



"I know because I have covered 7 African Cup of Nations. I have followed the Black Stars, I have stayed with the team," he added



Ghana are paired with Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in Group C of the AFCON 2022 competition.



Ghana will begin the competition in a crunch game against Morocco at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.