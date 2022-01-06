AFCON is a different ball game - Kwakye Ofosu on Black Stars defeat to Algeria

Sports News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the former Deputy Minister of Communication is urging calm following the Black Stars’ 3-0 thumping to Algeria on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.



Despite his admission that the game is a reality check for Milovan Rajevac’s side, Kwakye Ofosu holds that the Africa Cup of Nations is an entirely different competition to the friendly.



In a series of social media posts, Kwakye Ofosu referenced the 4-1 defeat Ghana suffered at the hands of Holland in the lead up to the 2010 World Cup to corroborate his claim that the tournaments are completely different from one-off matches.



“Reality check for the Black Stars but I won’t read much into this result. AFCON is an entirely different ball game,” he shared on Facebook.



“On 1st June,2010, just days to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, we were trashed 4-1 by the Netherlands in a friendly. We went on to the quarter finals of the World Cup that year.”



The Black Stars were mortified 3-0 by the reigning AFCON champion in a pre-match friendly played at Doha, Qatar.



Napoli winger Adam Ounas put the Desert Foxes in an early lead in the 8th minute before Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah conceded an own goal to double Algeria’s advantage in the 74th minute.



Five minutes later after the Algerians made it 3-0 following a goalkeeping howler from substitute Lawrence Ati-Zigi.



The game concluded Ghana’s preparation for the 2022 AFCON which will be held in Cameroon from January 9 to February.



The Black Stars will begin the tournament against Morocco in Group C on Monday, January 10, 2022.







