AFCON final: Carlos Quieroz says his absence will not affect Egypt

Sports News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

As Egypt hope to outsmart Senegal to the Africa Nations Cup (AFCON) title on Sunday, they will have to accomplish that task without the services of head coach Carlos Quieroz.



The Mozambique-born Portuguese is suspended for the final after he received a red card in the semifinal game against Cameroon for indecent. Quieroz was constantly complaining down his technical area and the touchline for decisions that went against his side and disregarded warnings from the fourth official who tried to calm the waters in several instances.



The 68-year-old was warned just twelve minutes into Thursday’s game after dramatically falling on his knees in disagreement to a decision from centre referee Papa Bakary Gassama. With his deviant behaviour, he was yellow-carded 75 minutes later and subsequently walked into the stands to watch the remaining minutes of the extra time after involving himself in players squabbling right in front of the Egypt bench.



Despite missing the final with his assistant Wael Gomaa who received his second yellow card of the tournament in the same game, the former Manchester United assistant coach is not distressed by his absence in the dugout.



Quieroz will run matters from the stands remotely where his team that sees to stifling the opponent and combining their cliché of time wasting may just be less impactful due to inadequate proximity. He trusts his team to deploy effectively their plan.



Quieroz has led his bench in an inexplicably petulant spirit of all competition, fuming as he evidently claims everything is manipulated against him.