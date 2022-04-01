AFCON champions Senegal draw host Qatar in tricky Group A

Sports News of Friday, 1 April 2022

African champions Senegal have been drawn against 2022 World Cup host Qatar in a tricky Group A fixture.



The Terranga Lions will also battle the Netherlands and Ecuador after Friday's draw in Doha, Qatar.



Senegal who eliminated Egypt in the playoffs to reach this stage will also face three-time silver medalists the Netherlands and South American side Ecuador in Group A.



It looks like a fair draw for Aliou Cisse’s Lions of Terranga who will seek to exorcise 2002 demons when they made a brilliant run to the Quarterfinals.



Senegal striker Sadio Mane will hope to lead his country out of the Group and fancy their chances in the global tournament.



Qatar vs Ecuador will be the 2022 World Cup opener and this game will be staged at the impressive Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor.