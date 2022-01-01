AFCON-bound midfielder Salis Abdul Samed suffers ankle injury

Sports News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed has picked up an ankle injury and could miss the Africa Cup of Nations this month.



The Clermont Foot player suffered the injury on his return to the club after a short break.



Salis Abdul Samed has been ruled out of the game against Bastia in the Coupe de France on Sunday due to the setback.



The 21-year-old earned his maiden Black Stars call-up last month following his impressive displays with Clermont Foot in the French topflight.



Abdul Samed has made 17 appearances in the Ligue 1 this season, and the injury is a big blow for the newcomers, who are hoping to stay beyond this season.



Clermont Foot will have the player undergo a scan to determine the extent of his injury, but it looks like he might not recover in time for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



His absence means Ghana will be without Felix Afena-Gyan, Mohammed Kudus at the tournament which begins in eight days' time.