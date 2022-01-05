AFCON Records – No one scores like Samuel Eto’o

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: cafonline.com

No player scored more goals in the history of TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations than Samuel Eto’o. The Cameroonian legend netted a record of 18 goals in six editions he played for The Indomitable Lions.



Eto’o who played for the likes of giants Real Madrid and Barcelona (Spain), Inter Milan (Italy), and Chelsea (England) among others, donned Cameroon short in 118 caps, scoring 56 goals in the process; a national record.



Eighteen of these goals came in the African flagship competition as Eto’o set himself as the all-time record goalscorer, overtaking Cote d’Ivoire’s Laurent Pokou (14 goals).



Eto’o was among the Cameroon team that won back-to-back AFCON titles in 2000 and 2002. He also took part in four more editions (2004, 2006, 2008, and 2010), scoring at least a goal in each of them, which is also a record (scoring in six different AFCON editions) that he shares with Zambia’s Kalusha Bwalya and Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan.



Following is how Eto’o scored his record 18 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations goals;



Ghana/Nigeria 2000 (4 goals)



1. Cameroon 3-0 Cote d’Ivoire (Group stage)



2. Cameroon 1-0 Algeria (Quarterfinal)



3. Cameroon 3-0 Tunisia (Semifinal)



4. Cameroon 2-2 Nigeria (Final)



Mali 2002 (1 goal)



5. Cameroon 3-0 Togo (Group stage)



Tunisia 2004 (1 goal)



6. Cameroon 1-2 Nigeria (Quarterfinal)



Egypt 2006 (5 goals – Tournament Top Scorer)



7. Cameroon 3-1 Angola (Group stage)



10. Cameroon 2-0 Togo (Group stage)



11. Cameroon 2-0 DR Congo (Group stage)



Ghana 2008 (5 goals – Tournament Top Scorer)



12. Cameroon 2-4 Egypt (Group stage)



14. Cameroon 5-1 Zambia (Group stage)



15. Cameroon 3-0 Sudan (Group stage)



Angola 2010 (2 goals)



17. Cameroon 3-2 Zambia (Group stage)



18. Cameroon 2-2 Tunisia (Group stage)