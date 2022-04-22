AFCON 2023 qualifiers must serve as preparation for the World Cup – Yaw Preko

Sports News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international Yaw Preko wants the Black Stars technical staff to use the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as a warm-up for the 2022 World Cup.



Ghana are returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018.



The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H of the World Cup along with European giants Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



They will open their account against Portugal on November 24 before taking on South Korea in the second group game on November 28 and Uruguay in the last round four days later.



Speaking to Peace FM, the former Medeama gaffer called on the technical handlers of the national team to use the AFCON qualifiers as part of the preparations for the mundial as he believes there will not be enough time to prepare.



On Tuesday, April 19, the draw for the 2023 AFCON took place in South Africa, with the Black Stars being assigned to Group E where they will face Madagascar, Angola, and the Central African Republic.



“We’ve been linked with a lot of players. Those who want to go to the World Cup should be willing to play in the qualifiers. They should send them to Central African Republic, Angola and Madagascar.



"They want to play at the World Cup but we also need the AFCON and we must qualify first. We can use the qualifiers as preparations for the World Cup."



“Let’s identify the talent we will send to the World Cup and use the qualifiers to prepare them for World Cup.”