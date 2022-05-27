AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Afriyie Barnieh, Okrah handed call ups to the Black Stars

Sports News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: GNA

Accra Hearts of Oak Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Bechem United's Augustine Okrah were the only two local-based players called up to the senior national team, the Black Stars.



Ghana Black Stars Coach Otto Addo on Thursday named a 33-man squad for Ghana's 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic as well as the four-nation tournament in Japan.



Barnieh who was adjudged the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) home-based footballer of the year (2021), makes his way back into the team and has received a couple of call ups in the past.



Despite Hearts of Oak struggling in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League, the 20-year-old striker has been one of the most influential players for the Phobians and has bagged some important goals in recent games.



The former Madina Republicans attacker also led Ghana’s national men's U-20 team- the Black Satellites, to win the Africa Youth Championship in Mauritania back in 2021.



Okrah, on the other hand, has had a remarkable season for Bechem United in the ongoing Ghana Premier League and has been handed his maiden call to the Black Stars.



The former Kotoko player has bagged 13 goals in the league so far, propelling the "Hunters" into the third spot on the league table.



The Black Stars would take on Madagascar on Wednesday, June 1, before taking on the Central African Republic four days later.