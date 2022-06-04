AFCON 2023: Black Stars depart for Angola to take on Central African Republic

Sports News of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The national team of the West African giants last Wednesday started the campaign in the qualifiers in a game against Madagascar.



In a game that was played at the Cape Coast Stadium under floodlights, Ghana dominated throughout the 90 minutes and secured a delightful 3-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



After going through a recovery process, the Black Stars have today travelled to Angola where the second game of Group E against the Central African Republic will be played.



That encounter will be played in Luanda on Sunday, June 5, 2022.



The Black Stars led by coach Otto Addo will target a win in a bid to stay top of the Group E standings.



Below are pictures of the team before departing Ghana.



