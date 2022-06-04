You are here: HomeSports2022 06 04Article 1552856

Sports News of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

AFCON 2023: Black Stars depart for Angola to take on Central African Republic

Black Stars players boarding their flight at KIA Black Stars players boarding their flight at KIA

The national team of the West African giants last Wednesday started the campaign in the qualifiers in a game against Madagascar.

In a game that was played at the Cape Coast Stadium under floodlights, Ghana dominated throughout the 90 minutes and secured a delightful 3-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

After going through a recovery process, the Black Stars have today travelled to Angola where the second game of Group E against the Central African Republic will be played.

That encounter will be played in Luanda on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

The Black Stars led by coach Otto Addo will target a win in a bid to stay top of the Group E standings.

