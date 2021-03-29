AFCON 2022: Super Eagles captain reveal Nigeria game plan against di Benin Squirrels

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Nigeria Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa don reveal dia game plan against Benin Republic.



Three time African champions Nigeria go jam Benin Republic on Saturday March 27 for Charles De Gaulle stadium, Porto Novo.



"We no go look wetin happen for Lesotho, e no dey necessary for us to bother ourselves wit wetin dem play. " na so Captain Ahmed Musa tok.



"Our focus na to get di three points for Porto Novo and wrap up di qualification" na wetin im add put.



Di Super Eagles dey top group L wit eight points followed by Benin wey get seven points. Dem need just a point to book dia place for next year cup of Nations wey Cameroon dey host.



Di last time di two teams meet for di group stage na 13 November 2019, Nigeria win di match 2-1.





Wetin Benin Coach tok about di match

Dia Coach Michel Dussuyer say im boys dey ready to calmly collect di three points from Nigeria.Dussuyer, wey be 61 years, na former French professional footballer and well -travelled coach, e dey confident say di Squirrels fit sneak past di Eagles to top di group ahead of di last round of matches in a few days.Di Squirrels wey bin reach di quarter finals of di last edition of di AFCON for Egypt two years ago before dem lose to Tunisia, bin get dia last training session for di Stade Charles de Gaulle on Thursday.Di Confederation of African Football don appoint officials from Morocco to officiate di game, wit Rédouane Jiyed, wey be 42 -year old as di cetre referee, Lahsen Azgaou (assistant referee 1), Mostafa Akarkad (assistant referee 2) and Samir Guezzaz (fourth official) - all Moroccans.Na 5pm Nigerian time di match go start.