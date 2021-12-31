AFCON 2021 team profile: The Flames of Malawi

Sports News of Friday, 31 December 2021

The Flames of Malawi are one of the five teams to be making their third appearance in the African Cup of Nations.



Army officer turned footballer, Richard Mbulu’s 15th-minute all-important header, against Uganda was the requisite event the Malawians anticipated to earn another qualification to the continent's most prestigious football tournament.



In 1984, when they first qualified to the AFCON, the Malawians two goals and conceded six in three matches. In their second participation, there was an improvement regardless of their inability to qualify to the knockout phase. The Flames scored four and conceded five in 2010.



However, their recent form makes it plausible to conclude that, they have ridden on luck to make the cut for Cameroon 2021. The Malawians finished second in the GROUP B of the AFCON qualifiers behind Burkina Faso. Despite winning their last two games, the flames conceded five goals and scored just four in the qualifying stages.



They would lock horns with Senegal, Zimbabwe, and Guinea in group B. It remains uncertain as to whether the flames would be hot enough to burn their predators or get quenched once more.



Appearances so far: 2



Best Results: Group stage in 1984 and 2010



Head Coach : Meke Nwasi



Most capped player: Young Chimodzi with 159 appearances



Captain: Limbikani Mzava



Top scorer: Kinnah Phiri with 71 goals in 117 appearances



Player to watch: Limbikani Mzava