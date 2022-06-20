AFCON 2021: Why Andre Ayew apologized to Joseph Paintsil during Gabon game

Sports News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil has said Andre Dede Ayew apologised after the skipper denied him a goal-bound opportunity against Gabon during the 2021 African Cup Cup of Nation.



During Ghana's second group game against Gabon, the team were on the attack with Dede Ayew in possession, Paintsil was in a good position, hence, a pass from the skipper could have put the winger through on goal, but the pass never happened.



Ghana eventually drew the match and Ayew was chastised for not making the pass.



Speaking to Happy FM, the Genk forward said the Al Sadd man apologised after the match.



“I won't say I was disappointed. On the field, you have to make a decision in a split second. I feel he didn’t see it at the time but after the game, he apologized to me”,



“It was my first time playing for the Black Stars at the 2021 AFCON. I was happy representing mother Ghana at such a big tournament".



Ghana exited the competition at the group stage, failing to win any of their matches.



Their only point came in the game against Gabon. Dede Ayew gave Ghana the lead in the first half but a late goal by Jim Allevinah levelled things up for the Panthers.