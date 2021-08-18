AFCON 2021: We will not underrate any team - CK Akonnor

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor, has said that his team will prepare well ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] but adds that they will not underrate any team.



The Black Stars have been given a tricky group with Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros in Group C in a draw held on Tuesday night in Cameroon.



C.K Akonnor’s side will play their first two matches in Yaoundé before traveling up North to Garoua for the final Group C encounter.



However, Akonnor, who was present at the draw said the team will prepare for the tournament but cautioned that they will not underrate any team in the group.



"We came here with a lot of expectations and it is a good group for us but we are not underrating any team or country," Akonnor said after the draw.



"Cameroon is like a home to because I have played here before but we will have to prepare well and come into the tournament stronger but as I said, we are not underrating any team.



"We topped our qualifying group but we must prepare well for this tournament," he added.



The Black Stars are in search of their first Africa Cup of Nations title since 1982 and Coach Akonnor has been tasked to end the forty–two-year trophy in Cameroon.



The 2021 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled for Cameroon from Sunday, January 9 to Sunday, February 6, 2022.