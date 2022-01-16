AFCON 2021: We still have the chance to qualify - Milovan Rajevac after Gabon draw

Sports News of Sunday, 16 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac believes the Black Stars can make it out of Group C at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations despite winless run after two games.



The West African powerhouse are without a win after two matches losing and sharing spoils against Morocco and Gabon respectively.



The Black Stars conceded in the 89th minute to draw with the Panthers in a match Ghana needed to win to stand a good chance of progressing to the knockout stage.



Captain Andre Ayew led by example by scoring a stunning opening goal for the Black Stars.



His 10th goal at the AFCON looked to have secured three points for Black Stars, but Jim Allevinah struck from close range late on.



Ghana will take on Comoros in their final group game on Monday.



And according to the coach, Ghana still have the chances to make it out of the group.



“ Every match in this competition is very tough and it doesn’t matter who plays, it’s about team work. The most important thing is we still have the chance to qualify for the next stage.” he said at the post-match conference.



Ghana sit third after two matches with 1 point and will have to beat Comoros at all cost to progress.