AFCON 2021: We must lower expectations for Black Stars until everything is right – Joseph Yamin

Sports News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former deputy Sports Minister Joseph Yamin has called on Ghanaians to lower expectations for the Black Stars until everything is right for the team.



Ghana is among the 24 countries set to battle it out for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon.



The four-time African Champions are in search of a fifth AFCON title after last winning it in 1982.



The Black Stars preparations for AFCON 2021 suffered a jolt on Wednesday night when they got pummeled 3-0 by the North African side.



In an interview with Sylvester Ntim of Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Yamin refused to rule the Black Stars out of the title contenders but called on Ghanaians to minimize expectations until the team gets everything right.



“The teams that have qualified for the tournament are capable of winning the trophy, so Ghana being part of these countries stand a chance to win it but it is not always the best country that wins”



“To me, I think sometimes our expectations as Ghanaians are always high because of our exploits in the past years but if you look at the time Ghana were dominant, the teams were not enough but at the moment we are talking about 24 countries yearning for the trophy”



“Football has become a global game so the narrative of being a football nation has changed. Our expectations are always high and it affect the support base for the team. So, I will advise Ghanaians not to over expect, we need to minimize our expectations until the team gets everything right” he said.



Ghana will open their AFCON account against Morocco on Monday, January 10, 2022.



