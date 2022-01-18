AFCON 2021: ‘We don’t want to go home’ – Rajevac vows to keep Ghana in tournament

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac has assured Ghanaians of qualification ahead of the final group games in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Ghana are winless in the 33rd edition of the Cup of Nations are losing 1-0 to the Atlas Lions of Morocco on matchday one and drawing 1-1 with the Panthers of Gabon on matchday two.



The Black Stars will play Comoros at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, for the final game in Group but the coach has already started making excuses ahead of the tie.



The Serbian coach who was speaking after the draw with Gabon said the team will fight till the very end and give off their best against Comoros to secure victory.



“We will fight until the last moment in every match, for us, it is important that we still have a chance to qualify and we are all aware of that,” Rajevac said.



“We will do our best, we will motivate the players, we are all aware how important this is and we don’t want to go home. We want to stay in the competition and we will do everything in our power to make it happen.”



He also compared his current Black Stars squad to that of 2010 as he stated that the current team lacks quality.



“We don’t have the same team like 2010. Not enough time for preparations. We don’t have a player like Asamoah Gyan,” Milovan Rajevac said at his pre-match conference



