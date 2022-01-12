AFCON 2021: Watch highlights of Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Egypt

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Leicester City striker Iheanacho leads Nigeria to victory



Nigeria’s Super Eagles defeated Egypt in their opening Group D match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, January 11, 2021.



Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho scored the only goal in the game as Nigeria dominated the game till the final whistle.



Led by an indigenous coach, the Super Eagles had total control of the game leaving Egypt’s top striker Mohammed Salah no room to operate.



The Nigerians broke the deadlock in the first half after Joe Aribo set up Iheanacho with a fine pass that the striker steered in the net of the Pharaohs.



The 2013 AFCON champions came close to doubling their lead but were unsuccessful on a number of occasions.



Nigeria will come up against Sudan in their next game as Egypt faces Guinea-Bissau.



