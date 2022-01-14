AFCON 2021: The agenda is to make sure we get to the final – Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Sports News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has disclosed the target of the Black Stars is to reach the final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The Black Stars suffered a defeat in their opening Group C game against Morocco last Monday.



Sofiane Boufal goal in the 83rd minutes made the difference.



Speaking ahead of the Black Stars game against Gabon, the Beitar Jerusalem striker has said the agenda of the team is to get to the final of the AFCON.



"Morale in camp is to get a win against Gabon, the agenda is to make sure we get to the final, the Morocco defeat is behind us now" he said the pre-match conference.



Boakye-Yiadom did not play a part in Ghana’s defeat to Morocco but is expected to feature against Gabon.



Ghana will lock horns with Gabon on Friday in their second group game.



