AFCON 2021: Team Ghana arrive in Cameroon from Qatar camp

Sports News of Sunday, 9 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Black Stars of Ghana have landed safely in Cameroon where they will take part in the 33rd African Cup of Nations tournament.



Ghana held a pre-AFCON training camp in Doha for a period of 17 days to prepare for the Tournament which kicks off on Sunday, January 9, 2021.



The team were expected to initially play three friendly matches in Qatar before they emplane to Cameroon for the tournament but ended up playing only one against Algeria which ended in a 3-0 defeat.



The Black Stars are housed in the same Group with Morocco, Comoros and Gabon and will open their campaign against the Atlas Lions (Morocco) on January 10, 2022 at 4pm local time.



Ghana will be seeking to break the 40 year wait for the trophy they have won four times with the last one coming in 1982 in Libya.



Since then they have finished second on three occasions in 1992, 2010 and 2015 and will be hoping to go one better





