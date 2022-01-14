AFCON 2021: Some Ghanaians optimistic of Black Stars win over Gabon

Sports News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Gabon off to winning start at AFCON 2021



Black Stars determined to beat Gabon



Ghanaians task Black Stars to win Friday’s game



Ahead of Ghana’s game against Gabon at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, some Ghanaians have been predicting victory for the Black Stars in the game on Friday, January 14, 2022.



Ghana comes up against the Panthers in their Group C match at the AFCON 2021 and the Black Stars have to win this duel in order to increase their chance of qualifying out of the Group stages.



Gabon won their first game at the tournament after they defeated Group C opponents Comoros on Monday, January 14, 2022.



Ghana on the other hand lost their first game to Morocco by 1-0 in their opening fixture.



Despite losing their first game, many Ghanaians believe the Black Stars will defeat the Panthers when the game commences at 7pm on Friday night.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb on the streets of Osu, some citizens were full of optimism in the Black Stars quest for victory.



